Ride-share driver wounded during attempt carjacking overnight in Austin neighborhood, cops say

A ride-share driver was wounded Wednesday night during an attempt carjacking on the West Side in Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 10:10 p.m., a 51-year-old man was dropping off a ride-share customer in the 900 block of North LeClaire Avenue when three males approached on foot. The culprits took the driver’s phone and ordered him to get out of his vehicle, police said.

When the man refused he was shot to the chest, and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.