How to ride Valley Metro light rail for free on New Year's Eve in Phoenix

Molson Coors is once again joining Valley Metro this New Year's Eve to offer free rides on the light rail for those in the Phoenix area.

The initiative, entering its ninth year in the Valley, encourages folks to party responsibly on one of the year's biggest nights for celebration.

“As we embrace the new year, Molson Coors remains committed to championing alcohol responsibility in the communities it serves. It’s an honor to contribute to the night’s festivities across Phoenix and welcome in 2024 together,” Molson Coors community affairs manager Alison Hanrahan said in a news release. “By partnering with Valley Metro, our hope is to not only provide free rides, but to foster a sense of community and responsibility as we collectively celebrate this new chapter.”

According to Valley Metro, free rides will be available on Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. until the end of service, which is 2 a.m. for light rail and streetcars.

"Our mission at Valley Metro is to provide an affordable, safe and dependable transportation option for Phoenix residents and visitors alike. The Coors Light Free Rides program aligns with that goal," Valley Metro CEO Jessica Mefford-Miller said in the release.

Riders are encouraged to use the Valley Metro app and website to help plan their outings accordingly.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ride Valley Metro light rail for free on New Year's Eve in Phoenix