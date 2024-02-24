Rideau Canal Skateway to open at noon Saturday

Crowd of people skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Feb. 19, 2024. The NCC says a stretch of the canal between Bank Street and Pretoria Avenue will reopen at noon on Saturday. (Jean Delisle/CBC - image credit)

After a temporary two-day closure, the National Capital Commission (NCC) says the Rideau Canal Skateway will open at noon on Saturday.

In a social media post on Saturday morning, the NCC said skaters can travel along a stretch that runs from Bank Street to Pretoria Avenue. However, they are warning skaters to stay in marked sections.

On Friday evening the NCC said it was hoping for "one last hurrah of skating for this season" and added they were keeping a close eye on the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to drop as low as -17 C tonight. But over the week, warmer weather is expected to set in, going as high as 10 C on Tuesday.