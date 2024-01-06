Rider with disabilities left on van overnight, Edison driver charged: prosecutor

A 53-year-old Edison woman employed as a private transportation driver has been criminally charged after allegedly leaving a person with disabilities in a van overnight.

Winnie Raini was charged with second-degree endangering another person and third-degree neglect of a disabled person, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

An investigation revealed that on Tuesday Raini left a woman with disabilities in a van overnight, according to the prosecutor’s office. Raini was suspended from her job with Inspiring NJ Transportation, the prosecutor’s office said.

Raini is at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Daniela Castro of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-3652 or Detective Christian Paone of the Edison Police Department at 732-259-6943.

