Rider out on DUI probation crashes e-bike into pedestrian while drunk, Florida cops say

A man on probation for driving under the influence was arrested after crashing into a pedestrian with an e-bike while appearing to be drunk, Florida police say.

David Gallagher, 30, was charged with reckless driving and disorderly intoxication, according to a Nov. 9 Facebook post from the Neptune Beach Police Department. The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. while Gallagher was quickly riding through the coastal area, police said.

The pedestrian was injured in the crash, police said. The 34-year-old woman had road rash and bruises, according to an arrest report obtained by Action News Jax.

When she was hit by Gallagher, he was going at “a high rate of speed in a reckless manner,” according to the police department.

He also appeared to be drunk, which impaired his driving, police said. When officers arrived to the scene, they smelled alcohol on Gallagher’s breath and heard him slurring his words, Action News Jax reported, per the arrest report.

His eyes were red and watery, police said as reported by Action News Jax, and he didn’t recall riding the e-bike throughout his conversation with police officers.

Gallagher was on probation for a DUI manslaughter case from 2013, police said.

Neptune Beach police have warned residents about the “dangerous operation of e-bikes” and have conducted numerous enforcement campaigns on 1st Street, where the crash occurred.

Neptune Beach is about 15 miles east of Jacksonville.

If you or a loved one shows signs of substance use disorder, you can seek help by calling the national hotline at 1-800-662-4357 or find treatment using SAMHSA's online locator.

