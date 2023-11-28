Riders will soon be able to rideshare with METS Micro, a new service for public transport

EVANSVILLE — Riders who want a more tailored experience with Evansville bus system will now have the chance for on-demand rides.

METS announced the start of METS Micro, an app-based public transport service, officially launches Tuesday. The program is a partnership between transit-tech company Via, the Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization, Toyota Mobility Foundation and Energy Systems Network.

Anyone within a designated service area in southeast Evansville will be able to book an on-demand ride using the app, available for download on Google Play or the App Store, or by calling 812-562-5011.

According to a news release from the city, the app will them match riders heading in the same direction with a shared vehicle.

"This model provides a flexible transit option designed to extend the reach of METS’ existing offerings by providing coverage in areas where fixed-route buses cannot efficiently reach," the release states.

Screenshots from the METS Micro app on iPhone.

When will rides be available?

The service will be available from 6:15 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday - Saturday and 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Rides will be $2.

Is there access for wheelchair users?

For those needing the service with mobility access, there will be two Toyota Sienna minivans that are wheelchair accessible.

This will add another option for riders who have been dealing with issues in the METS Mobility service this year, including missed pick-ups and last-minute cancellations.

The two minivans were purchased for the city by Energy Systems Network using Indiana Development Corporation dollars.

Screenshots from the METS Micro app on iPhone.

Can I bring other people with me?

According to the Via website, up to five additional people can be booked with your ride. Each person costs another $1.

How do I pay?

Much like Uber and Lyft, this service will want a credit or debit card put on file. This will be charged with the cost of the ride.

The Via site states riders can pay cash, but only in exact change. Drivers will not have change.

Unlike Lyft and Uber, Via specifically states the drivers do not accept tips.

Is there an age restriction on riders?

Solo riders must be 13 or older. Children under the age of 13 can ride with an adult. METS will not supply car seats, but riders traveling with children who require them may bring their own. Riders are responsible for securing any such car seat and for ensuring that it fits all legal requirements.

In the news release, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said the launch of METS Micro wasn't just enhancing the transit system, but creating a more connected future for the city.

Todd Robertson, executive director for the City of Evansville's Transportation Services, said the program was two years in the making and he's glad to see another affordable transit option.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here's when you can take a ride with METS Micro, how much it will cost