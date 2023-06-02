Use Your Smartphone While Riding? Here Are the Best Motorcycle Phone Mounts

QuadLock/Rokform



Get into a fender-bender in your car, and you can simply get out and survey the damage. However, on a motorcycle, there are no fender-benders—every accident is potentially catastrophic. To take that analogy a step further, if you drop your phone onto your floorboard while driving, you can just reach down and pick it up. If your phone falls off your motorcycle, though? Chances are it's a goner.

Riders who use their phones to stay connected while riding know that having a secure motorcycle phone mount is critical; a bicycle mount just won't cut it on (or off) the highway. Motorcycle phone mounts run the gamut in style, mounting, and affordability. With so many on the market these days, which one should you trust to hold your smartphone?

The Best Motorcycle Phone Mounts

Despite the wide variety of bikes and riders on the road, motorcyclists often get lumped into that tired stereotype of the leather-clad badass, ready to raise hell. Most of us do have one thing in common, though: We relish the freedom to ride our bikes however we damn well please. A lot of bikers like to "escape" altogether while riding; just unplug and unwind. Many others—particularly the younger generation of riders—want to stay connected in the saddle by listening to music, taking and making calls, and using smartphones for mapping and directions.

If you prefer to stay connected, you have two approaches: 1) Connect your phone via Bluetooth to a helmet communications system such as Cardo or Sena and tuck your phone into your pocket, or 2) Mount your smartphone to your bike.

If you're that type of rider, then you need a secure way to mount your phone to your handlebar or fork stem so you can see its display at a glance. A bicycle phone mount isn't secure enough for a motorcycle; you need a solid metal phone mount that can withstand high wind speeds, road bumps, trail moguls, and the constant hum of high-RPM engine vibrations.

That's why you need a motorcycle-specific phone mount. But which one? To find the answer, we reached out to our go-to gear guru, Patrick McHugh. Patrick is the manager of product research and testing at Comoto, the parent company of popular motorcycle gear and apparel retailers Revzilla, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles. "My job is basically to use and evaluate every piece of motorcycle gear and apparel on the market, whether we sell it or not," McHugh says. Patrick previously helped us bring you a roundup of the best motorcycle helmets to buy, and we trust his expertise when it comes to motorcycle gear.

As it turns out, choosing the best motorcycle phone mount is almost as tricky as choosing the best helmet. They run the gamut in style, quality, and price. But most importantly, McHugh says, "We've found that there really aren't that many [trusted] players in the phone mount game."

So you should pick a brand that real riders know and trust. Bottom line? As with most types of gear and gadgets, you'll get what you pay for. That is to say: Trust your precious and valuable smartphone to a cheapo knock-off brand at your own peril.

Ready to choose your motorcycle phone mount? Here are some of the best you can buy.

QuadLock PRO Motorcycle Phone Mount

QuadLock made a splash with viral social media videos. It could have gone down as a gimmick, but as it turns out, the QuadLock system really, really works. It's got a sleek appearance and is easy to bolt onto any handlebar with a U-bolt (fork-stem versions are also available) and holds your smartphone at an ideal height. QuadLock uses a proprietary case that matches your phone, so you're stuck with the case whether you're riding or not—unless you opt for the stick-on Universal Adapter.

Best of all, QuadLock was among the first companies to address the smartphone camera issue with its own Vibration Dampener. The system also features an optional Weatherproof Wireless Charging Head to keep your phone juiced up while you're riding.

"[QuadLock is] by far the biggest name in the game right now," Comoto's McHugh agreed. "The new vibration dampener alleviates the iPhone issues. Awesome pick for the money."

RAM Mounts Quick-Grip Mount with Wireless Charging

If you're looking for a top-of-the-line motorcycle phone mount that wirelessly charges your phone, this is it. RAM Mounts' new(ish) Quick-Grip mount system is a step above its popular X-Grip, and this bundle includes a wireless charging adapter.

RAM Mounts attach to your motorcycle in various ways. We selected the U-bolt mount here, but it's also available in fork-stem mounts and clip-on Tough Claw bases. RAM also offers numerous optional arm extenders and even a ball-joint socket that lets you angle your phone so you can see it clearly.

"RAM Mounts are great and something a lot of people have sworn by for years," McHugh said. He did point out that while RAM's rubber ball-and-socket system does a good job of tempering vibrations, RAM won't guarantee that your iPhone won't be damaged.

Rokform Pro Series Motorcycle Perch Mount

Rokform is renowned for having numerous phone-case options for both Apple and Samsung Galaxy phones. (Those with another type of phone can opt for its universal adapter.) No matter which you use, the Pro Series Perch Mount bolts directly to the clutch or brake-lever mechanism on Harley, Indian, and even metric cruisers like Honda for a secure mount at the perfect height. Made of CNC-machined 6061 T6 aircraft-grade aluminum, it's available in either anodized black or polished aluminum to maintain the custom look cruiser riders crave.

For those looking to move their mount among various bikes, a versatile bar clip mount is also available. Best of all, Rokform's Vibration Dampener gets rave reviews from users.

Peak Design Motorcycle Stem Mount

Ideal for sport and street bikes with clip-on style handlebars, this low-profile stem mount from Peak Design keeps your phone rigidly mounted, easily viewable, and instantly accessible. An ultra-strong magnetic/mechanical mounting technology called SlimLink grabs and locks your phone in portrait or landscape modes. The rigid adjustment arm lets you customize your phone position and viewing angle. A vibration isolator prevents camera damage.

It's made with machined and anodized aluminum construction and stainless steel fasteners. Installation requires a Peak Design Case or Universal Adapter.

RAM Mounts X-Grip Phone Mount

The OG. The X-Grip from RAM Mounts was one of the first motorcycle phone mounts that real riders ever trusted, and it's only gotten better over the years. It works by clamping onto your phone, so there's no case or adapter required.

It's also available in fork-stem and mirror mounts, plus clip-on Tough Claw bases. Plenty of extenders and RAM's innovative ball base attachment are also available. Finally, it now comes in a Large size to accommodate today's larger smartphones. Pick up the X-Grip Tether for extra security against drops.

Lamicall Motorcycle Phone Mount

If we have to choose a budget option for this list, we're going to opt for the one with nearly 40K Amazon user reviews and an eye-popping sub-$20 price. The Lamicall clamps onto most handlebars up to 1.5 inches and fits a wide variety of phones.

While plenty of reviewers claim to use it on their motorcycles, citing its ease and versatility between bicycles and motos, we wouldn't trust it to hold our iPhone 13 while screaming down the interstate or carving up a twisty country two-laner. Gear guru McHugh wouldn't even comment on it. But if you're willing to risk it, more power to ya.

Things to Consider When Shopping for a Motorcycle Phone Mount

Motorcycle phone mounts usually attach to the handlebar or the fork stem of a bike. Some mount to existing devices on the bars, such as the mirrors or hand control levers. No matter which type you choose, make sure your smartphone will be easily visible at a quick glance when mounted, preferably near your gauges or above the level of your handgrips.

Notably, you'll probably need to pony up a bit of extra money for a brand-specific adapter (or phone case) that lets you attach your type and size of smartphone to the mounting unit itself. This added cost is fairly minimal—usually between $25 and $40.

We recommend looking for a phone mount that lets you adjust the angle of your phone to account for reflections from the sun, streetlights, and other potential visual issues. Ball mounts are popular for this reason.

Mount Type

Bar mounts are made for a specific diameter (or range of diameter) of handlebar, so make sure to buy one that fits your bike. If you own more than one motorcycle or regularly ride a variety of bikes (lucky you!), consider buying a universal bar mount, such as a U-bolt type, that you can easily move among bikes.

Fork-Stem mounts are ideal for sport bikes and standards with clip-on handlebars. They attach via an expansion plug that screws down into the hole on your steering stem. Fork-stem mounts are definitely size-specific, so be sure you're buying the right size.

Clutch or Brake Lever mounts bolt directly to the bracket that holds your clutch or brake lever to the handlebar. Rokform is the most well-known brand. They have the sleekest, most integrated look, blending well with almost any bike's existing hand controls. The main drawback with this type of mount is they can't readily be switched from one motorcycle to another.

Mirror Mounts attach via U-bolt or clamp to your bike's mirror stem. These are more difficult to maintain a secure grip because of the thin diameter of most mirror stems.

Method of Connection

How your phone attaches to the motorcycle phone mount you buy is an extremely important consideration. RAM Mount, a pioneer in motorcycle phone mounts, uses a proprietary squeezing mechanism that securely holds your phone in place; its X-Grip is the most popular—and the most mimicked among knock-off brands. Others, like the popular QuadLock, utilize a universal adapter that attaches to the back of any phone or its case. Still other phone mounts require you to buy a model-specific phone case—which may be inconvenient when you're not riding your motorcycle.

RAM Mount takes security a step further by offering an optional rubberized super-tough tether that stretches over both the phone and the mount, providing an extra level of confidence against accidental drops. You can buy aftermarket tethers on Amazon for cheap that supposedly work with almost any phone and mount setup. But (again) you get what you pay for.

Vibration Dampening

Next to a failed mount that leaves your phone shattered on the pavement behind you, vibration damage is the biggest issue with motorcycle phone mounts. A few years back, occasional chirping on motorcycle forums and Reddit soon swelled into a full-blown roar of angry riders with expensive smartphones whose cameras suddenly wouldn't focus. At first, it seemed like mainly iPhones were affected—but plenty of disgruntled Android riders have since come forth with camera malfunctions. Tech-savvy motorcyclists suspected the vibration and exposure of motorcycle and scooter riding were damaging their smartphones.

They were right. The uproar got to the point where Apple had to release an official statement in June of 2022 admitting that engine vibrations can damage the magnetic sensors and tiny gyroscopes that make iPhone camera features like image stabilization and auto-focus work so well in everyday applications. Naturally, Apple wouldn't fix the problem under warranty because the issue wasn't its fault, leaving plenty of riders with pricey iPhones with useless cameras and an awful taste in their mouths. Apple's suggestion? Buy a vibration dampener.

Frankly, that's good advice no matter what operating system you prefer or which phone mount you select. There are plenty of aftermarket vibration dampeners on Amazon but your best bet is to go with a motorcycle phone mount company that manufactures its own model-specific vibration dampeners, such as QuadLock. You'll get a better fit, and better vibration dampening.

Charging?

Whether wireless or corded, if you want a mount that will keep your phone charged while you ride, you'll need to get electrical power to that phone mount. The cost is higher, and installation, naturally, can be a bit more involved—especially if you need to hard-wire the mount to your bike's battery. The convenience, though, is undeniable.

Exposure to Elements

Of course, any quality motorcycle phone mount will be weatherproof and waterproof. But if you're considering mounting your smartphone to your motorcycle, you should also consider getting a waterproof phone case, which might make your phone slightly larger—possibly necessitating a larger phone mount. Perhaps it's wise to settle on a waterproof phone case before purchasing your mount.

FAQs

How do I mount my phone to my motorcycle?

Get a motorcycle phone mount. They come in many types and styles so which one you choose is up to you. But experts like Revzilla's Pat McHugh recommend sticking with a trusted brand like QuadLock or RAM Mount.

Will engine vibration ruin my iPhone?

No, but it might render your iPhone's camera useless. Apple issued a disclaimer in 2022 admitting that high-rev vibrations can damage sensitive components that are essential to the auto-focus and image stabilization functions. Apple recommends that motorcyclists who mount their iPhones to their bikes use a vibration dampener to mitigate as much vibration as possible.

Be advised that Android users are not immune to this effect! If you can afford it, all riders who mount their phones to their bikes should spend the extra bucks on a vibration dampener.

Do phone mounts work on any motorcycle?

Most any motorcycle should be able to accommodate a phone mount, but fitment is the main issue here. Cruiser-style bikes such as Harley-Davidson and Indian can use a handlebar or other type of clamping mount, and the clamp can be placed almost anywhere along the handlebar that safe. Mirror and lever mounts are also popular with these types of bikes. Motorcycles with a clip-on style handlebar, such as sport and standard bikes, should use a fork-stem mount.

Wherever you place your phone mount, it should be readily and easily viewable at a quick glance. Near your gauges or handgrips is ideal.

Can I use a magnetic phone mount on my motorcycle?

You can, but what if the magnet fails or a road bump knocks your phone loose? Today's smartphones are worth $500 or more, so a secure locking function, such as QuadLock's and Rokform's, or a tightly squeezing mechanism that holds your phone in place, such as RAM Mounts', is the smarter choice.

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. The Gear Team relies on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices about products such as Rooftop Cargo Carriers, Action Cameras for Cars, and Bike Racks for Cars.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something if we haven't. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype. Read more about our testing process here.

