Rides for released inmates? Staffing issues? Sheriff answers big questions about new jail

In the coming months, the new Greene County Jail will officially open in northwest Springfield.

Located off Division Street near the Springfield-Branson National Airport, the new jail will allow the county to hold more than 1,200 inmates.

With the years-long construction process expected to be completed soon, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community to answer their questions and try to ease their concerns.

On Thursday evening, Sheriff Jim Arnott and other department brass took over the cafeteria in Willard South Elementary School to get feedback from citizens and offer an update on construction and recruitment efforts.

‘Everything is on time, on budget’

Though not giving a definitive “opening day” Arnott did stress that the construction of the jail was on schedule.

“Everything is on time and on budget,” Arnott said. “We don’t have a solid move-in date though.”

Arnott said the target time frame is within the next couple months for operations to begin at the new jail, but they were still waiting on some permits to wrap things up.

“We’re looking at April, May depending on some issues with building permits,” Arnott said. “Just like anybody else, we don’t get an exception on that.”

Arnott also discussed what design improvements the $150 million budget has allowed them to make in the new jail, including smaller pods that “bring everything to the inmates” rather than making the inmates move to get to food and activities.

“In the old jail, inmates move freely throughout the facility,” he said. “In the new facility, we bring everything to the inmates in the pod. Visitation, food, it all stays within the pods.”

He added the new design will allow for a system that is easier on detention officers. According to Arnott, in the current jail, detention officers spend a 12-hour shift in one pod of 150 inmates. They can’t leave, not even to use the bathroom.

“They’re basically in prison for 12 hours of shift,” he said. “It's not a happy environment.”

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott speaks about the new jail during a town hall meeting at Willard South Elementary School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Arnott said in the new jail teams of two will man the 52-man pods, but they will rotate every two hours between patrolling the pod and manning a booth to monitor the inmates via cameras. He said one of the major goals of the new jail was to create an environment that would be less stressful for staff.

“It can be a depressing environment,” he said. “We want a depressing environment because we want people to go ‘I don’t want to come back’, but we don't want it depressing for our staff.”

Greene County Jail to offer rides to newly released prisoners

Community members at the meeting brought up concerns about the proximity of the jail to Willard South Elementary, which is roughly 2 miles away from the new jail, and the safety issues that could pose.

Arnott and his deputies tried to ease those fears by pointing out that the current Greene County Jail has more than 20 schools 2 two miles of it.

“We have not had any inmate problems in those schools,” Arnott said. “As far back as I can remember.”

Community members also had concerns about newly released prisoners wandering around the area attempting to get back home.

Arnott said while in his experience most inmates are picked up by a friend or family member, they are already taking steps to address the potential issue by planning to give inmates access to a free phone before their release, making the question of how they will get home a part of the release paperwork and even working to partner with cab companies to give rides to the newly released inmates.

“Now I want to put a caveat on that,” Arnott said. “We don’t have control of them once they leave. If they choose to walk, they can do that, but we are going to offer this program.”

He said that the sheriff’s office was still working out some details on that front.

New jail still 62 detention officers short

The biggest discussion of the night revolved around the continued staffing shortages the jail is facing as it approaches opening. Arnott said the new jail is still 62 detention officers short of where they want to be.

“We’re looking to hire the 62 fairly quick,” he said. “We want to get them trained, which will take several months to do that, and then get them integrated into the system.”

Arnott said if they cannot get the staffing up to where it needs to be, they will have to go to “plan B” when the jail opens which will include lockdowns and restricted movements for the inmates.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott speaks about the new jail during a town hall meeting at Willard South Elementary School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

“We do have a backup plan hopefully we won’t have to use it,” Arnott said. “It’s not a good thing to go into a new facility when you’re understaffed.”

In recent months, like most law enforcement agencies in the country, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office has been ramping up recruitment efforts to try to fill the open positions. Those include raising the salary of deputies and also including an extra stipend for those willing to work the night shift.

“We have always been either overpopulated or understaffed,” Arnott said. “A majority of the time we have been overpopulated for the staff that we have. We have now kind of bridged that gap where we have the funding to do it, we just can’t get some people.”

Additionally, Arnott said after the new jail opens, the sheriff’s office while be starting up its own academy where detention officers can take classes through the sheriff’s office at the jail for free to become patrol deputies.

“If they want to advance in a different direction, they will now have the ability to do that, right now they don’t have that,” he said. “They have to take off work and go to the academy, and not get paid during that time.”

Arnott added the academy, which will take classes of 15 to 20 detention officers, will have a three-year contract attached to it requiring the graduates to stay with the department for at least three years or they will have to reimburse the department for the cost of attending the academy.

What happens to the old jail?

While having the answer to almost every question of the night, one of the biggest ones Arnott was unable to answer was what happens to the old jail near downtown Springfield once the new one opens.

“I have no idea,” he said.

According to Arnott, it will be up to the County Commission to determine what happens to that space.

“I know they have asked a consultant to come in and look at the building,” Arnott said. “Try to make some decisions as to what can be repurposed.”

However, Arnott did say they planned to keep open a section of the old jail to hold up to 100 inmates when they are waiting to go to court hearings.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County sheriff responds to questions as new jail to open soon