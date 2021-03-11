Rideshare driver asks passengers to not eat in SUV — then they attack, Illinois cops say

Dawson White
·1 min read

A rideshare driver in Illinois was attacked and carjacked Wednesday night after he asked passengers to not eat in his SUV, police say.

During a trip, the driver stopped at a restaurant in Chicago for his two passengers, the Chicago Tribune reported.

But when the pair started eating in the driver’s orange Ford Escape, he told them they couldn’t — and they became angry, police said, according to WLS.

The passengers began beating the 56-year-old driver, WGN reported. He was able to get out of the car, but the passengers followed and continued to punch him before they hopped in his SUV and drove off, according to the outlet.

The driver suffered bruises to his face and body, WGN reported, but wouldn’t go to the hospital.

Police said no one is in custody, but describe the pair as a man and a woman between 20 and 25 years old, according to the Tribune.

The incident is under investigation, WLS reported. The company the rideshare driver was working for at the time wasn’t released.

This comes just days after police say an Uber driver in San Francisco was pepper-sprayed and attacked by three women after he refused them service for not wearing masks properly, McClatchy News reported.

Video of the incident shows the passengers cursing at the driver before one coughs on him, takes his phone and rips the driver’s mask from his face.

Police are investigating.

Uber and Lyft each released statements about the California incident, explaining that at least one of the riders had been removed from their platforms.

