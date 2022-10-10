Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint after picking up 2 passengers, police say

An Atlanta rideshare driver says her car was stolen at gunpoint while she was on the job on Sunday night.

According to police, the woman called police to a home on Central Avenue at 11 p.m.

She told officers that she had picked up two men four miles away in downtown Atlanta near the Georgia Aquarium.

During the ride, one of the men pulled out what appeared to be a gun and told the woman to get out of the car once they reached their destination, she told police.

The driver got out of her 2015 BMW 328i and the two suspects sped off. The woman was not hurt.

It is unclear if the Central Avenue location she called police from was where her car was stolen.

Investigators are still working to identify the men and recover the victim’s stolen car.

Atlanta police say the woman worked for Lyft. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Lyft for a statement, but has not heard back.

