Rideshare driver fatally shoots passenger in Atlanta after dispute, police say

A rideshare driver in Atlanta fatally shot one passenger and wounded another early Wednesday, police said.

The shooting, which happened just before 5 a.m. at a gas station, followed some sort of dispute inside the vehicle, police said. A third passenger ran off. It was unclear what the dispute was about or what preceded the shooting.

"At some point, there was an argument inside the vehicle with the driver," Atlanta police Lt. Daniel Genson said. "That argument ultimately ensued to gunfire."

Two weapons were recovered, at least one of which was the driver's, Genson told reporters. Police were working to determine who the second weapon belonged to.

The two people who were shot were found outside the vehicle, NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported. The wounded passenger was stable Wednesday night at a hospital.

"The rideshare driver is being cooperative with us," Genson said. He was set to be interviewed, and police were looking for any video from nearby businesses, or from inside the vehicle if it was equipped.

No charges have been announced.

A police spokesperson said Wednesday night there were no updates in the case to be released.

Police did not name the service. Uber and Lyft did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday night.