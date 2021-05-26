Rideshare driver, passenger injured in west Miami-Dade shooting, police say

A rideshare driver and one of his passengers were injured Tuesday afternoon when someone opened fire on his green Honda Pilot in west Miami-Dade, police said.

One of the passengers returned fire before the shooter or shooters took off in a light colored sedan.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Northwest 104th Street.

According to police, the driver, whom police did not identify, was transporting passengers when the sedan approached. A passenger, who also was not identified, pulled a gun out and returned fire.

The passenger and driver were injured in “the exchange of gunfire,” police said.

After being shot, the driver got out of the car. Another passenger then got in the driver’s seat and took the injured passenger to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The passenger was in stable condition.

The driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. He was also listed in stable condition.

Police say the driver of the sedan took off before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).