Rideshare driver shares harrowing tale of when his car was shot up in Roxbury

A rideshare driver is sharing the scary moments when his car was shot up Tuesday night while picking up a passenger in Roxbury.

“I heard pop pop pop pop pop,” the driver, who did not want to be identified, told Boston 25 News. “I didn’t know what was going on until I saw my window crack.”

Boston Police say they received a call for shots fired in the area of Walnut Avenue around 11:44 p.m. According to the victim, who is a father of four, he was picking up a fare when two people started firing in his direction.

The victim drove himself to Boston Police District B2 to report the incident. While he was driving, the victim says the rideshare passenger, who was still on the phone with him, had an odd request.

“While I was in the car the passenger was still asking me if I was gonna come pick them up, and I was like, ‘No way someone just shot up my car and I’m leaving.’”

Officers at District B2 took photos of his grey Toyota Camry, which had a broken window and several bullet holes in it.

The victim was luckily uninjured and declined medical attention.

Police on Walnut Avenue say they found 11 spent shell casings and a juvenile with two active warrants was detained in connection to the crime.

Authorities also found ballistic damage to the ride side of 94 Walnut Avenue. The family on the first floor of that dwelling was uninjured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

