Rideshare driver shot man who faked being an officer, chased her to Buckhead Target, police say

A man is accused of impersonating an officer after police say a rideshare driver shot the man in self-defense outside a Buckhead shopping center.

Police say everything started Sunday night when the driver dropped off a passenger at a motel on Cheshire Bridge Road.

A man, identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Wiggins-Younger, tried to block the woman in with his car, according to police.

Police say Wiggins-Younger started to chase the driver and caused her to crash outside the Target off Wieuca Road and Peachtree Road.

The driver told police that she feared for her safety and shot Wiggins-Younger in self-defense when he walked up to her car.

The 21-year-old claimed he was an off-duty officer trying to make traffic stop, but police learned that was not the case.

The driver was not injured. Wiggins-Younger was arrested and taken to the hospital in stable condition. He will be transferred to Fulton County Jail after he is released from the hospital.

Wiggins-Younger faces charges of aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

