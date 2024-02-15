Rideshare drivers strike across US, skipping San Diego

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Thousands of rideshare and delivery drivers in the United States went on strike this Valentine’s Day, calling for higher pay and better working conditions.

Cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles all seeing Uber and Lyft drivers use the busy holiday to send a message.

A strike was announced for San Diego at Balboa Park, but that’s where FOX 5 found an Uber driver wondering where everyone else was.

“I decided to take the day and the night off. Just kind of enjoy it with the family,” said the driver who wanted to be identified using only his first name, Oscar.

Dozens of local drivers went on strike most recently in December. They’ve asked for better pay per mile, a $20 minimum payment at the airport to offset driver wait times and a fair review process if a driver’s account is cancelled.

“More wages, more of a fair percentage for the drivers, considering all the wear and tear that we put on our vehicles,” Oscar said.

Over at San Diego International Airport Wednesday evening, all seemed to be running smoothly with rideshare service. Customers reported rides being on time with no longer waits than usual.

A Lyft driver told FOX 5 he wasn’t participating in a strike because he didn’t feel the events were effective.

A statement from Lyft says just this month it released a series of new ways to increase pay and transparency, promising drivers will always make at least 70% of weekly fares, after fees.

Meantime Uber responded in a statement claiming a vast majority of drivers are satisfied making about $33 per utilized hour.

Both rideshare companies say they did not expect to see a major impact from events Wednesday, in fact Uber said last year during a strike on Valentine’s Day, the company actually saw an increase in trips.

