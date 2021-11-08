Rideshare passenger killed in Arlington collision caused by drunken driver, police say

A man who was a passenger in the back of a sport utility vehicle died on Sunday in Arlington in a collision with a car driven by a drunken woman, police said.

The driver of a Hyundai Sonata southbound on North Collins Street ran a red light about 2:30 a.m. and collided with a Honda HR-V that was driving through the intersection, heading west on the Interstate 30 service road, Arlington police said.

Two backseat passengers in the HR-V were taken to a hospital with very serious injuries, police said. One of them, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead there. The driver of the HR-V, who was providing rideshare service, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Bernida Collins, 50, was driving the Sonata and was intoxicated, police said. An officer obtained a search warrant for her blood. Police did not release her blood-alcohol content.

Police did not say whether Collins was injured in the collision.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office did not release the passenger’s name.