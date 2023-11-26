Rideshare passenger shot along I-65, dies at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person died at a Nashville hospital on Saturday after being shot in a rideshare vehicle along Interstate 65.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers from the Madison Precinct were dispatched to TriStar Skyline Medical Center at approximately 3:11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 after a walk-in shooting victim arrived at the Dickerson Pike hospital.

When authorities arrived at Skyline Medical, they said they spoke with the victim, as well as the Uber driver who brought the victim to the hospital.

The Uber driver reportedly picked the victim up in North Nashville and got onto I-65 North, but another vehicle followed the Uber before firing shots at the rider.

Officials said the victim died at Skyline Medical.

No additional details have been released about the ongoing investigation into this deadly shooting.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

