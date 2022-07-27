Ridge Farm man charged with murder

Jul. 27—Don Smith, 75, of Ridge Farm was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Monday.

Capt. Michael Hartshorn, chief investigator for the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department, said in a news release Wednesday that Don Smith called 911 around 4:45 p.m. on Monday and indicated that he had just killed his wife, Norma Smith, 77.

Deputies and medical personnel responded to the scene and found Norma Smith deceased.

Don Smith was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Vermilion County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.