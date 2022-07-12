Ridge Spring man charged with attempted murder following domestic disturbance

Jul. 12—An Aiken County man has been arrested after police responded to a disturbance which led to shots being fired.

Antonio Small, 41, of Ridge Spring, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm after a domestic disturbance in the Batesburg area of Aiken County.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 7, an Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested Small for allegedly pointing a handgun toward several individuals and firing shots from a vehicle while leaving the incident location.

The suspect fired two rounds from the handgun before leaving, according to the report.

Police found one shell casing in the area.

Small remained in jail, as of July 12.