Ridgecrest officials plant flags in honor of human trafficking victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As January comes to a close, Ridgecrest city officials gathered and shared a reminder of the severity of the human trafficking problem in California.

Flags scattered the lawn in front of the Ridgecrest City Hall on Tuesday, representing some 1,334 active cases of human trafficking in the state of California. Each case could potentially represent hundreds of victims.

The CHP reminds everyone to stay informed of the types of human trafficking and what to look for, while also speaking up if you notice anything. CHP promoted the message that the public plays a part in helping identify trafficking and preventing it.

