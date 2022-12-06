Ridgecrest police: Woman arrested in boyfriend's shooting death

Dec. 5—A woman was arrested in the shooting death of her boyfriend that happened during a domestic violence incident, the Ridgecrest Police Department reported in a social media post released Monday.

Police officers went to the 600 block of E. Wilson Avenue on Sunday after getting reports of a man with a gunshot wound. They found Joseph Loza Jr. with a gunshot wound to the head and he died at the scene, according to the police department.

An investigation showed Loza and his girlfriend Renee Molina, 23, were involved in a "domestic violence altercation" and Molina shot him, the police department added.

Molina was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.