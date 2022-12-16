Ridgefield man charged with possessing child pornography

A Ridgefield man was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Nicholas Skirkanich, 43, of Ridgefield appeared in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Dave Vatti in Bridgeport following his arrest.

In October, an online service provider submitted a CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) saying that a TikTok video containing images of child sexual abuse was shared from Skirkanich’s email to another email account, according to court documents.

Further investigation revealed that Skirkanich’s IP address and social media accounts were used to acquire child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Skirkanich is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He was released on a $150,000 bond to home detention under electronic monitoring.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with the help of the Ridgefield Police Department. The case is a part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com.