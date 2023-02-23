Ridgefield plastic surgeon suspended, accused of sexual misconduct

A Ridgefield plastic surgeon had his medical license suspended by the State Board of Medical Examiners after he was accused of sexual misconduct against a patient, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement Thursday.

Dr. Peter Driscoll, who practiced at My Goals Solutions in Ridgefield from August 2021 to June 2022, allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a patient while performing surgery on her, the attorney general's office said.

“Physicians cannot be allowed to abuse their position of trust to engage in heinous acts such as those alleged here,” Platkin said in a statement. “Any professional engaging in such sickening and predatory misconduct in the State of New Jersey will face severe consequences.”

Driscoll was not charged with a crime after the woman declined to press charges after speaking with police.

The attorney general's office said Driscoll allegedly solicited sexual favors from a patient after an assistant left the operating room. When alone in the room with her, he is accused of grabbing the patient's hand and put it on his thigh and asking her to rub it on his genitals. The patient refused.

Driscoll then allegedly asked for other sexual favors and continued to pressure her so he could "get motivated" to finish the procedure, the attorney general's office said.

The patient reported Driscoll to the practice manager, who suspended his surgical privileges.

Driscoll is also accused of watching pornography during the "numbing period," which is the time it takes for anesthesia to take effect after it's injected. He also allegedly left the office and took extended breaks during other numbing periods and left the office before patients were out of post-procedure recovery.

Driscoll is suspended temporarily pending a plenary hearing. Until then he is barred from practicing medicine or surgery in New Jersey.

