Ridgeland correctional officer charged with groping subordinate, prison officials say

A correctional officer at a prison in Ridgeland faces felony charges after officials accused him of assaulting another officer, S.C. Department of Corrections officials said Thursday.

Maj. John Wiggins Jr., 46, of Early Branch, was charged with intimidation, second-degree assault and battery and two counts of misconduct in office, officials said in a press release.

On May 2, Wiggins, who was the other officer’s supervisor at the time of the alleged assault, grabbed the other officer inappropriately despite the other officer declining his advances, according to warrants. The other officer had to physically push him away.

To cover his tracks in the investigation, SCDC officials allege in warrants, Wiggins used his position at the prison to destroy the original chain of custody documents, which are forms that give information on the handling of evidence. In new documents, created by Wiggins, he admitted to forging another officer’s name and switching the times.

When the incident first was reported, Wiggins was placed on unpaid leave and fired once charges were filed Thursday.

Wiggins was a correctional officer at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution, a prison that has made headlines before for contraband issues involving both inmates and guards, the Island Packet has previously reported.

Ridgeland Correctional Institution is located about 45 miles north of Hilton Head on Interstate 95.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.