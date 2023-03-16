Ridgeland man accused in armed attack on woman at her Bluffton apartment, police say

A Ridgeland man faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly hit a woman with a gun at her Bluffton apartment complex, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle McCarthy, 31, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felony, jail records show.

Police were called out to the Lakes at Edgewater, an apartment complex on Edgewater Circle, around 2:30 p.m. on March 12 after a family member of a woman living there reported a man had assaulted her.

The woman told police that she heard something outside her apartment around 6:20 a.m. When she opened the door, McCarthy allegedly “sprinted toward her, brandished a firearm and hit her in the head,” said Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. McCarthy then left the apartment, Viens said.

The woman was not taken to the hospital for her injuries, Viens said. No additional charges are expected at this time.

McCarthy turned himself in to police and remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour support line at 843-770-1070.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.