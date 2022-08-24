Ridgeland man arrested, released next day after firing shots at 15-year-old, police say

A man was arrested Monday and released Tuesday after shooting at and beating a 15-year-old in Ridgeland, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael White, 26, of Ridgeland, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

The charges stem from an Aug. 12 dispute beginning in White and the 15-year-old boy’s house.

When the boy tried to leave on foot, White followed him in his car to Morgandollar Road, where the altercation became violent. White fired three shots at the boy with a handgun, also striking the boy with his weapon, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby, a spokesperson for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. White then drove the boy back to their residence, where he allegedly physically assaulted the boy again.

White was not present at the home when deputies arrived. The boy was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He did not receive any gunshot wounds.

It was unclear whether the man and boy are related.

White was arrested Monday after turning himself in at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. After a hearing on Monday, he was released Tuesday on a bond of $26,000.

