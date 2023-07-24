Ridgeland man dead, gunman at large after Sunday shooting in Jasper County nightclub

29-year-old Ridgeland man Albert Heyward was killed in a shooting at a popular Jasper County nightclub early Sunday morning, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. A suspected accomplice was arrested while the shooter remains at large.

Police say one person fired over a dozen shots inside Tap Ultra Lounge, located along S. Jacob Smart Blvd in Ridgeland, just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Heyward was shot and died after being taken to the hospital, according to reporting from WJCL.

Jasper County deputies arrested Yemassee man Herbert Dashawn Ford later that morning, charging him as an accessory to the murder. The man was identified in connection with the shooting because he and Heyward were in a fistfight inside Tap Ultra Lounge just before the shooting took place, Crosby said. He was released Sunday from the Jasper County Detention Center on a $30,000 cash bond, judicial records show.

Investigators have identified the shooter and obtained an arrest warrant for murder but cannot release a name, Crosby said. Investigators believe the incident stems from a years-old dispute between the shooter and Heyward, dating back to high school.

Police do not know whether the Tap Ultra Lounge building was significantly damaged. Sunday’s murder comes a few months after a grisly dispute in a Hardeeville parking lot, which investigators said stemmed from a dispute at the Ridgeland nightclub.

The SC Law Enforcement Divison helped process the scene Sunday morning. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available. Anyone with information regarding Sunday night’s shooting can call the Jasper County Detective’s Office at 843-726-7779 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1111.