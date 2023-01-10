Ridgeland man faces felony charges after soliciting person he thought was a minor for sex

A Ridgeland man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he messaged a person he believed to be a minor online and solicited them for sex, the Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

Brownie Vostick, 41, was charged Jan. 4 with first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

Vostick allegedly messaged person he thought was a minor, solicited them for sex and encouraged them to create child sex abuse material, officials said in the press release. Vostick also allegedly sent sexually explicit photos to this person.

He was arrested by investigators from the Mount Pleasant Police Department who are also with the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, a team created to help local police find and stop online child predators.

A spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour support line at 843-770-1070.