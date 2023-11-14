Ridgeland man killed in early Tuesday morning Hardeeville shooting.

The Hardeeville Police Department responded to a call at Mercy Circle apartments, near the post office, at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday where they discovered a man had been shot to death.

Terry Smith, 33, of Ridgeland was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Smith was shot at least once, in the face, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken.

An autopsy for Smith is scheduled for tomorrow at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. It’s possible that other gunshot wounds may be found, Aiken said.

The Hardeeville Police Department is still investigating the shooting. At this time no suspect has been named.

Smith was believed to have been visiting a friend at the time of his death, the police department said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hardeeville Police Department at (843) 784 2233 or 24/7 at (843) 784 6668.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.