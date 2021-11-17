Ridgeland man sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison on multiple drug, weapons charges

A Ridgeland man pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple drug and weapons charges spanning two separate incidents over three years, according to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A judge ordered him to serve 10 years in prison.

Kyron Shaw, 35, of Ridgeland was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a firearm by a felon after a traffic stop in 2018, according to the press release. In 2020, Shaw was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute heroin and second-offense possession of cocaine, the press release said.

In 2018, Shaw was pulled over by Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies after the car he was driving had been reported stolen, according to 14th Circuit Solicitor’s spokesperson Jeff Kidd. A .40 caliber Glock handgun was found underneath the driver’s seat, the press release said. Because Shaw has previous convictions, he was not allowed to have a firearm. Shaw was not charged with stealing the vehicle, Kidd said.

In 2020, while out on bond for the 2018 charges, a car in which Shaw was a passenger was pulled over, the press release said. Shaw was found with 2.38 ounces of crack cocaine and 1.95 ounces of heroin. He admitted to police that the drugs were his, the press release said.

Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen sentenced Shaw to 10 years for the drug charges, five years for the weapons charge and time served for the charge of unlawful carrying, the press release said. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

As of Wednesday evening, Shaw was in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center, according to the inmate roster.

Shaw’s defense attorney, Carolyn Carmody, could not immediately be reached for comment.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.