Ridgeland man sexually abused child while wife was babysitting, Jasper Co. sheriff says

Police have accused 42-year-old Ridgeland resident Victor Silverio Caceres of sexually abusing a minor while his wife was babysitting the child in their home several years ago, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The minor was at the couple’s residence in 2019 or 2020 when the alleged assault took place, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chief Jeff Crosby. The child later told their parents, who reported the incident to police.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Silverio Caceres after a forensic interview with the child. He was charged Friday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, a felony punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison with no possibility of suspension or probation.

Crosby would not specify the age of the child, but Silverio Caceres’ first-degree charge indicates they were less than 11 years old when the alleged crime occurred.

Silverio Caceres was denied bond Friday and was still in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center as of Monday morning, jail records show.

The investigation is still active, but no additional charges are expected for Silverio Caceres at this time, Crosby said.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 843-726-7779, referencing case no. 23S06433.