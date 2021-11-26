Ridgeland police: 15-year-old shot, killed near apartment complex

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the fatal Friday morning shooting of an unidentified 15-year-old male at Northbrook Apartments on Pine Knoll Drive, according to police spokesperson Lt. Brian Myers.

Police received calls from witnesses of shots being fired near the apartment complex, Myers said. The victim had not been identified as of mid-afternoon on Friday, Myers said. It is unclear if the teen lived in the apartment complex, but there are many young people in the area, Myers said.

Anyone with information can call the Ridgeland Police Department at 601- 856-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

This story may update.

Have a news tip? Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, on Twitter or at 601-215-4292.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ridgeland police investigating shooting at Northbrook apartments