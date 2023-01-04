Ridgeland teen accused of choking, dragging 73-year-old relative by the hair, police say

A Ridgeland man faces a felony charge after allegedly choking a 73-year-old relative and dragging her by the hair across the floor, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaylin Tompo, 19, was charged Sunday with first-degree domestic violence, jail records show.

The assault took place Monday off of Old Bailey Road in the southeastern outskirts of Ridgeland, at a residence shared by Tompo and the victim. Tompo, who had been locked outside of the home, reportedly kicked down the front door, struck the victim, grabbed her neck, choked her and dragged her by the hair around the room, according to Chief Jeff Crosby of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Tompo had a firearm at the time of the assault. He also took took the victim’s phone to prevent her from calling law enforcement, Crosby said.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, was able to drive herself to a relative’s house following the incident.

After being arrested, Tompo allegedly made several “excited utterances” in the back of the police car, including a confession of illegally manufacturing firearms. Crosby said Tompo also reportedly assaulted multiple officers upon arriving at the Jasper County Detention Center.

Police may seek additional charges related to those incidents, Crosby said.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.