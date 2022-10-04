Ridgeland woman jailed for threatening federal judge

Oct. 3—OXFORD — A Madison County woman has been arrested by U.S. marshals after she allegedly sent a pair of threatening emails to a sitting federal judge in Oxford last week.

Candra Clark, 41, of Ridgeland, is charged with sending threatening communications in interstate commerce after she reportedly sent two emails to U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Percy during the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 26. If found guilty, she could face up to 5 years in prison and/or up to a $1,000 fine.

In the first email, sent Monday Sept. 26 at 1:34 a.m., Clark complained about the court releasing her medical records and forcing her into a 12-step program. At the end of a profanity-filled rant where Clark berated the judge, his wife and children, she allegedly wrote, "Tell you what why don't you do your kids a favor and meet me in the center if a cleared out city where i can just end you and the problems you (expletive) cause!"

That email was signed Candra Clark.

In the second email, sent at 5:07 the same morning, Clark allegedly wrote, "you abuse your power through neglect and hurt people and yet I am going to see about charging you with treason for your bs." She later wrote, "yes I want them killed for acts of treason to which God may see about taking vengeance with hell."

Deputy U.S. marshal Joshua McAlister contacted Tippah County officials the same day and got Clark's phone number and email address from her updated food stamp records. He then subpoenaed Google and got confirmation that the email address that sent the threats belonged to Clark.

McAlister said Clark has a history of sending threatening letter to Child Protective Services (CPS) and the Tippah County Sheriff's Office. The Tippah County Chancery Court issued a permanent injunction against Clark to prevent her from having any contact with CPS because of the threats to employees.

A criminal complaint against Clark was filed in U.S. District Court on Sept. 28. Days later, Clark was arrested and transported by federal authorities to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Records show she was booked into the jail Friday, Sept. 30, at 4:24 p.m.

Story continues

Clark had an initial appearance Monday morning before Magistrate Judge David Sanders. A preliminary hearing and detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in the federal courthouse in Oxford.

According to the criminal complaint, Clark filed a civil lawsuit in 2021 challenging the condition of her confinement at the Tippah County Jail. She claimed that during the 15 months she was incarcerated in the Ripley facility, she lost her home, her car, all her possessions and CPS took her child away.

In the lawsuit filed in October 2021, Clark represented herself. At the time of filing, she was locked up in the Harrison County Jail in Gulfport. In April 2022, she listed a Ridgeland post office box as her address. Judge Percy dismissed the case in July with prejudice because Clark failed to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.

william.moore@djournal.com