Ridgeland woman surrenders in connection with shooting of man in Port Royal, police say

A woman faces felony charges after police accused her of being involved in a Dec. 29 shooting in Port Royal that injured a man, according to the Port Royal Police Department.

Neyauna Fields, 26, of Ridgeland, was charged Thursday as an accessory in the shooting, jail records show.

Fields turned herself in Thursday morning at the Detention Center in Beaufort, said Capt. John Griffith, a spokesperson for the Port Royal Police Department.

Police are still searching for the alleged shooter in the incident, Jeffrey Keyontay Gadson, 27, of Pineland, South Carolina. Gadson is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime. Investigators believe that Gadson may be in the Ridgeland and Pineland area, Griffith said.

The shooting happened on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive in Port Royal. A man reported he was shot while driving. He told police he and another driver, identified by police as Gadson, “became involved in an altercation.” Gadson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at least once into the man’s car, hitting him in his side.

The man was treated and released from a local hospital.

Both Gadson and Fields were identified after the car they’d been driving in, a 2008 BMW 335I with Georgia license plates, was found by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Police believe that both Gadson and Fields knew the man who was shot, officials said in the press release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call Detective Sgt John Hogue or Detective Sgt Norman McCown with the Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2220.

