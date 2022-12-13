Ridgeland woman, teenager face charges in shooting in Jasper County, cops say

A Ridgeland woman wanted for a shooting in Jasper County last week turned herself in to police Monday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Zelaya Washington, 24, was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

Deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, said Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby, a sheriff’s office spokesperson. They learned that the incident began at a Ridgeland McDonald’s where an argument allegedly took place between Washington and another woman. The woman called her brother, Crosby said, and when he left the McDonald’s Washington and a 17-year-old followed him home, police said.

At least two shots were fired from the car hitting the man’s home and the back windshield of his car, Crosby said. No one was injured.

The 17-year-old was charged Friday and taken into juvenile custody.

Washington was in custody Tuesday at the Jasper County Detention Center.