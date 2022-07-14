Ridgeley man jailed on vehicle theft charges

Jul. 14—CUMBERLAND — A Ridgeley, West Virginia, man is awaiting trial after being served an arrest warrant stemming from a vehicle theft investigation by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, according to Cumberland Police.

Hawke Anthony Coffman, 31, was served a warrant charging him with unlawful taking and unlawful removal of a vehicle, theft from $1,500 to under $25,000, obstructing and hindering and providing a false statement to a police officer.

Coffman was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center, where he remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $7,500 bond, pending bail review by a judge.