Ridgeway man sentenced to four years for manslaughter

Mar. 24—A Ridgeway, Missouri, man has been sentenced to four years in prison for second-degree manslaughter in a man's 2022 death.

Travis Gilliland was arrested in March 2022 after calling law enforcement and informing them he had shot and killed Lynn Trammell of Ridgeway, according to Harrison County court documents. An investigation determined Gilliland had shot Trammell with a shotgun at close range during a verbal altercation, according to court documents.

Gilliland pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in December and was sentenced Thursday in court, according to court documents.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.