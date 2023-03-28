Ridgewood names Mark Schwartz new school superintendent

RIDGEWOOD − Mark Schwartz, superintendent of the five-school, 2,560-student Madison School District in Morris County, has been named superintendent of the Ridgewood School District, the largest in Bergen County with 10 schools and 5,705 students.

School Board President Michael Lembo announced the appointment at Monday's Board of Education meeting.

Schwartz will succeed Thomas Gorman, who announced his resignation from the district in March 2022 to become superintendent of the Montville school district, ironically in Morris County. Leonard Fitts was named interim superintendent in May 2022, and has been serving in that capacity since July, its first Black superintendent.

Mark Schwartz. superintendent of the five-school, 2,560- student Madison School District in Morris County, has been named superintendent of the Ridgewood School District, the largest in Bergen County with 10 public schools serving 5,705 students.

The announcement comes a month after the Ridgewood Board of Education voted to initiate a "later school start" for its high school students next fall, among the few in Bergen County schools to undertake this still-debated policy, embraced this fall by the entire state of California.

Schwartz has a bachelor's degree from Ramapo College of New Jersey and a master's and doctorate from Seton Hall University.

SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNSRidgewood schools superintendent is leaving to run Montville district

He has served as superintendent of the Madison Public School District since August 2017. He previously served the Rockaway Borough Board of Education in Morris County for five years: vice principal July 2012 to June 2013, principal from June 2013 to June 2015, and superintendent July 2015 to August 2017.

Previously, Schwartz served as supervisor of social studies, arts and technology for the Jefferson Township School District in Morris County September 2010 to June 2012.

The Board entered the "recruitment phase" of its search, with applications due Jan. 27.

LATER START APPROVEDRidgewood approves later start time for high school this fall, schedule details to follow

The district has been debating a later school start for middle school and high school students for the last year, part of a national trend based on recommendations dating back to an American Academy of Pediatrics September 2014 paper "School Start Times for Adolescents."

Story continues

The report argued adolescents go through a temporary disruption of their circadian sleep rhythms, need to sleep later, and benefit from middle school beginning classes no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools beginning no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Ridgewood is not the first to adopt a later start. Tenafly converted in 2019. Chatham High School in Morris County and Princeton High School in Mercer County have also switched to later starts.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New Ridgewood School District superintendent from Morris County NJ