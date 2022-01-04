Ridgewood Schools Return In-Person As COVID-19 Cases Spike

RIDGEWOOD, NJ — Students returned to in-person learning on Monday as COVID-19 cases reported to the district spiked during winter break, and upon the first week of the new semester.

The post-winter break return came amid rising cases of COVID-19, COVID-19 testing shortages, and concern about the omicron variant. However, district officials said they feel confident they can continue in-person instruction uninterrupted.



This, even as 110 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Ridgewood High School alone since Christmas Eve, including 14 on Monday. In total, 308 cases have been reported to the district since Dec. 24, with 31 reported on Monday.

But the district remains committed to full-day, in-person class, despite the rise in cases. However, in a letter to the school community, Superintendent Thomas Gorman said "it is important that all families are prepared for any change to the instructional model based on local COVID-19 data and recommendations from the Village Department of Health, New Jersey Department of Education, New Jersey Department of Health, or Executive Orders."

Gorman said the only reason he could see the district going virtual would be due if the school is unable to properly staff a building or classroom.

