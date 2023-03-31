Ridgewood scraps plan to furlough municipal employees to balance its budget

RIGEWOOD — "No furloughs."

Applause greeted Village Chief Financial Officer Robert Rooney's opening words at Thursday's municipal budget introduction when he announced there would be no municipal employees furloughed to save money.

Shifts in salaries and wages eliminated the need to furlough employees except police, fire and recreation staff, even including the mayor and council. Before the solution came to the table, the Council had explored the possibility of placing each employee on unpaid week-long furloughs during the summer.

"Our furloughs were worth about $250,000, " Rooney said. "After several consultations with our colleagues and our auditor, we were able to move some of the engineering salary and wages to capital projects," he said. Because under state statute anyone who works on the project is entitled to be charged to the project, he said.

"That being said, we reinstated the $250,000 that we needed for furloughs, and...no furloughs," Rooney said.

Ridgewood CFO Robert Rooney gives the thumbs up to applause following his announcement that budget shifts had eliminated the possibility of employee furloughs at Thursday's council meeting.

The possibility of furloughs was the dominant theme of the Council's March 15 budget work session.

That the country's 13th highest-ranking city with a median household income of $194,256 needed to furlough its employees to balance the books was not a message Village Council was anxious to deliver.

Mark McCart, representing United Public Service Employees Union members, agreed.

"We know from the March 15 meeting that you have it," McCart said. "If I were one of your residents, I'd rather pay a little more in taxes than lose all these services."

Council, therefore, agreed to introduce a 2023 budget with total appropriations of $57.7 million.

The tax levy, or the amount to be raised by taxes, is $41.1 million, up $2.3 million, or 5.9%. This includes $38.5 million for municipal, up $2 million; and $2.6 million for state-mandated library costs, up $300,000.

On the average home valued at $707,500, the municipal tax bill will increase by $282 or 6.1%, bringing the municipal portion of property taxes to $4,917. That total does not include county or school taxes.

Ridgewood Councilwoman Lorraine Reynolds pressed for capital projects addressing safety and environmental issues rather than development of the historic Schedler house property.

Of the $282 increase, the municipal portion is $245, up 4.8%; and the library portion is $37, up 12.8%.

The overall tax increase represents $0.695 per $100 assessed valuation.

Council members conceded the remaining cuts were still painful. However, Councilwoman Lorraine Reynolds protested that the furloughs had been eliminated without council input, and urged members to "forget all non-essential capital projects" such as $500,000 for the historic Schedler house.

"Safety first," Reynolds said. "Fix sidewalks and roads, plant trees."

A public hearing and vote are scheduled for April 27.

Schedler question

What to do with the Schedler-Zabriskie house has become a major budget question since the village bought the circa 1834 farmhouse and its 7-acre property on West Saddle River Road in 2008 for $2.7 million.

Residents near the Schedler house are circulating a petition asking Ridgewood Council to proceed with a design for the site recommended by an ad hoc committee and approved by Ridgewood Council in a 2018 resolution.

It was added to the state historic register in August 2019 and the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019, which places major restrictions on its renovation. A $1.57 million open space grant was awarded on the condition that the property be used for active recreation.

So far $7 million has been appropriated for Schedler's restoration: $1.8 million for its field, $3 million for the property, and $2.3 million for the house. Of that, $4 million has been spent: $623,276 on the field, $3 million on the property, and $330,771 on the house.

An ad hoc committee recommended minimal development of the land surrounding the house in 2018 with a child-size grass sports field, parking lot, walking path, and preservation of many trees. Nearby residents are currently circulating a petition to get this design built, believing that the 2018 resolution binds "future councils" to its plan.

Mark McCart of the United Public Service Employees union advised Ridgewood Council that "you have it" to finance the village budget without putting its employees on furlough.

However, subsequent councils have continued to weigh alternate designs, particularly sports enthusiasts who are circulating an alternative petition favoring an adult-sized multi-purpose artificial turf field, in some cases overlayed with an adult-sized ball field. More recently, historic groups have pressed the council to do a survey of the land to assure that any Revolutionary War artifacts on the property are not damaged during construction.

The house's first-floor small-room interior does not lend itself to group meetings, and a second-floor bathroom has "disappeared," according to village emails on the project. So the bathrooms and lightning storm shelter needed for use during sporting events would have to be built separately.

Council will be discussing further design variations at its April 3 meeting, with a vote scheduled for April 12.

