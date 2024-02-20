Ridgewood submits Schedler sports field plan to NJ Historic Preservation Office

RIDGEWOOD — The Village has submitted a 1,200-page application to the state's Historic Preservation Office to construct a multi-purpose public park, including a multi-purpose adult-sized playing field, on the historic Zabriskie-Schedler property at 460 W. Saddle River Road.

Village Manager Keith Kazmark estimated the application timeline at 45 days to determine if the application is technically correct, and 75 days for review by the Historic Sites Council.

When hired last April, Consultant Peter Primavera had estimated the preliminary review of the property's history would take three to four months, and the entire application process would take six to nine months. His contract was extended in September to shepherd the project application through the state's preservation office.

The Zabriskie-Schedler House was originally constructed circa 1825 located at 460 West Saddle River Road Ridgewood, NJ. Photo taken July 14, 2023.

"We would have liked to have submitted the application by year-end, but you can't put a 1,200-page application together overnight, and our professional wanted to make sure we told the whole story," Kazmark said.

Plan complications

Village Council approved the multi-use plan for the 7-acre site in September. However, because the house and the land on which it sits are nationally landmarked, any use must go through a state approval process to protect them against anything that would jeopardize their historic value.

"I don't think there's any aspect of this application that has not taken longer than originally hoped for," Mayor Paul Vagianos said. "These things are far more complicated than one would think."

Additional concerns surfaced, slowing the plan's progress, including:

Archeological survey : Preliminary test pits dug by Richard Grubb and Associates on the property yielded historic period and Naive American artifacts, plus architectural material from several outbuildings that had been torn down, according to a December report. A second-phase $53,778 survey of the property has been ordered as a result.

Soil contamination: The NJ Department of Environmental Protection ordered additional sampling and an analysis plan after it announced in December that contaminated soil had been used to construct a 1,100-foot-loing berm on the property's western border by Route 17, and on parts of the property intended for the sports field.

The circa-1825 Dutch American wood frame house was landmarked in 2019 because it is one of the last such farmhouses in Bergen County.

Proposed development for the Zabriskie-Schedler historic property at 460 W. Saddle River Road in Ridgewood.

The land was landmarked because of its proximity to the Old Paramus Reformed Church a quarter-mile south on the western side of Route 17. The church was used by Gen. George Washington as a headquarters during the Revolutionary War, and speculation continues the area may still contain artifacts from the period.

The application can be viewed on the Village's website at ridgewoodnj.net,

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ridgewood NJ submits plan for Zabriskie-Schedler sports fields