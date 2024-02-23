Ridgewood's sports fields application to state includes letters, petitions against it

RIDGEWOOD — Opposition to the village's proposed multipurpose sports field on the historic Zabriskie-Schedler property accounts for half the village's 1,200-page application to the state Historic Preservation Office.

The full application was submitted earlier this month to the Historic Preservation Office and is posted on the municipal website, ridgewwoodnj.net.

The biggest surprise? All of Appendix Part 3 (310 pages) and the first 118 pages of Appendix Part 4 are petitions, followed by 167 pages of letters in opposition to the project. It's a total of 595 pages.

South side of the Zabriski-Schedler house on West Saddle River Road in Ridgewood.

Also, despite ongoing speculation that the house property was separately landmarked for its Revolutionary War importance, the application acknowledges only the New Jersey Historic Trust statement that the circa-1820 house was landmarked in 2019 for the significance of its architecture in the 1800s.

"I vigorously and repeatedly requested references, citations, documents, evidence about the Revolutionary War," consultant Peter Primavera said. "Only one did so, and the state rejected his evidence and argument completely, as do I."

"More detailed historic research and analysis" is needed to document any significant Revolutionary War activity on the Zabriskie property, said a Dec. 6, 2023, letter by Vincent Maresca, program specialist for the state Historic Preservation Office (Appendix Part 2, Pages 284-287).

Consultant Peter Primavera testifies about results of his research on the Zabriskie-Schedler House at Ridgewood's Village Council meeting in July 2023.

Interestingly, the Hunter Research 2019 report on another proposal often cited by project opponents as more desirable is included without comment (Appendix Part 2, Pages 53 to 132).

Application highlights

For those who want to review the application in detail, it is broken down into five parts on the village website: the Application and Appendices 1 to 4. The overall Table of Contents is listed in the Application section on Pages 2 to 4 but does not say in which of the five sections the various segments appear. Although the website gives each part a span of pages, each part is numbered separately starting with Page 1.

Application — includes the village manager's cover letter (Pages 6 to 7), the mayor's message summarizing the application (Pages 14 to 20) and the formal application.

Tree removal plan for Zabriskie-Schedler development proposal, Appendix 2 Page 281.

Appendix Part 1 — includes Appendices 1 to 11, which include Primavera's resume (Pages 16 to 52), the house's New Jersey Historic Trust significance statement (Appendix 9, Page 154) and the archeological report (Appendix 11, Pages 159 to 298), including maps of the test sites and a list of materials recovered.

Appendix Part 2 — starts with Appendix E through I from the archeological study started in Appendix 1 above, followed by Appendixes 12 to 27: Hunter Research 2019 assessment (Appendix 12, Pages 53 to 132), community sports field needs (Appendix 13, Page 135), support letters (Appendix 17, Page 144), project budget (Appendix 18, Page 207), wetlands statement (Appendix 19, Page 209), artificial turf justification (Appendix 21, Page 218), sports field use (Appendix 21, Page 266), and tree removal plan (Appendix 25, Page 277).

Zabriskie-Schedler House artifacts recovered during test digs.

Appendix 3 — includes Appendix 28 opposition: All 310 pages are petitions in opposition to the application.

Appendix 4 — includes petitions on Pages 1 to 118, opposition letters on Pages 119 to 286, Appendix 29 topographic site map starting on Page 286, Appendix 30 on turf fields in Passaic County on Page 288, and Appendix 31 on lacrosse boosters on Page 293.

For more on how the New Jersey State Historic Preservation Office conducts reviews, see "A Five Minute Look at New Jersey Register Reviews" on nj.gov.

