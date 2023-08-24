‘It’s ridiculous’: Dozens of bullets hit several apartments in northeast Charlotte

Neighbors and families in a University City apartment complex say they’re on edge after a terrifying shooting late Wednesday night.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking into the shooting, and a 10-page police report lists 13 victims with damage to their property. The youngest person who was affected was 11 years old.

Workers at the Mallard Glen Apartments off Laysan Teal Lane spent the day cleaning up after CMPD says nearly 40 bullets went flying through the area. Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura could still see leftover police tape, glass on the ground, and plenty of bullet holes.

SEE MORE: Officers investigating shooting at northwest Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD says

One woman told Kustura off camera that someone shot into her front door and into her air conditioning unit, leaving her in the heat for more than 12 hours. Another neighbor saw police swarm in after the shooting.

“There were a lot of cops on the ground with flashlights searching,” said Akarsh Pokkunuru.

The police report lists six possible suspects behind the damage to apartment complex property and at least seven cars.

Some people who live at the complex said they heard what sounded like fireworks. Police said it was actually dozens of gunshots. Officers found at least 30 bullet holes in one fence, alone.

“That’s ridiculous; I’m mad,” said neighbor Bonnie Kunst.

MEDIC told Kustura that they weren’t called to the scene for any injuries, however, we saw an apparent blood trail near all of the damage.

With many families living here, and some victims reported as young as 11 and 12 years old, Kunst says she just wants the violence to end.

“Our young people are dying, it’s ridiculous,” Kunst said.

ALSO READ: 1 arrested, charged in deadly shooting at south Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD says

Kunst said she’s thinking about moving in response to the shooting. But until that happens, she says she’ll be on high alert, and she has a message for the people involved.

“Have fun in jail when they catch you, because it’s just a matter of time before they catch you,” she said. “And if I catch you, I’ll call the cops.”

So far, people haven’t given any descriptions of potential suspects.

Channel 9 is also working to learn how the shooting started.

We asked the apartment complex management for a statement on residents’ safety, but they declined.

(WATCH: Surveillance video shows attempted robbery at Gastonia jewelry store)