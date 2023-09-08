Ridiculous Graphic Design Fails
They knew. They DEFINITELY knew.
Infectious disease experts answer questions about the new COVID booster vaccine.
The ongoing feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has come to a head as Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, has filed a lawsuit against Danis.
The federal funds rate can indirectly affect student loan interest rates for better or worse. Here's what you need to know.
Trisha Paytas resurfaced allegations against Barstool's Brianna Chickenfry that she and other employees were laughing at Paytas's OnlyFans.
The hashtag #MarriageLanguage has more than 72.3 billion views — and counting.
Apple, Amazon, Acer and more: Find the screen machine that's perfect for your needs.
Researchers have developed a rice-sized implant hat can test the effects of drugs on a patient’s brain tumor in real-time during surgery. Experts at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston designed the device specifically to help test treatments in patients with brain cancers or gliomas, a type of tumor that originates in the brain or spinal cord.
Experts break it down — and share what pregnant women can do to minimize risk.
Walker transferred to UNC in part to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."
"The Godfather" actor, 83, welcomed a son with Noor Alfallah, 29, in June. Now, Alfallah has filed for physical custody of the baby and there's a report that they have split.
Sharing life details on the internet may not be the way to go anymore.
And the Amazon top-seller took just seconds to do the job — I'm never going back to manual scrubbing again.
Honda has confirmed it'll be the latest automaker to adopt Tesla's charger standard, otherwise known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which the latter automaker made an official open standard in November of last year. Honda executives had confirmed in August that the automaker would be adopting Tesla's port, but hadn't yet provided clear specifics on exactly when. A press release from the Japanese car maker today makes explicit that Honda EV models that go on sale in North America beginning in 2025 will use the NACS standard, beginning with a brand new EV model to be introduced to the market that year.
ChatGPT, OpenAI's text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Ongoing polling by Pew Research shows that although ChatGPT is gaining mindshare, only about 18% of Americans have ever actually used it.
You know you want to wear something new to the nuptials.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement about their divorce after four years of marriage — as nasty narratives around the split emerge.
The company said it plans to use the proceeds “to bolster liquidity, to repay, refinance, redeem or repurchase its existing indebtedness,” and general corporate purposes.
This flowy beauty has won the hearts of more than 2,300 shoppers.
Most of the college football world has turned to the transfer portal for help, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has not.
It's part shirt, part jacket.