The ridiculously popular Instant Pot DUO60 hasn’t been this cheap since Black Friday

Amazon ran a killer one-day Instant Pot sale on Thursday, but don’t worry if you missed it. Why? Because another even more popular model is available at a discount on Friday. The Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is the best-selling cooker Instant Pot makes by a massive margin, and it’s worth every penny at its full retail price of $100. Snag one today on Amazon though, and you’ll only pay $79.95. (Or, if you’re looking for an even more advanced Instant Pot, the DUO Plus 60 is available with a slight discount today as well.)
Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker,…: $79.95
Here are the highlights from the product page:
- Duo, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle
- Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button
- Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food
- Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.Product Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.84 x 13.31 inches
- UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors.Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet
- Power supply: 120V – 60Hz
Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker,…: $79.95
BGR Top Deals:
- Add a QWERTY keyboard and universal remote to your Fire TV remote for $25
- Instant Pot’s most advanced multi-cooker is down to its lowest price ever, today only
Trending Right Now:
- ‘Avengers: Endgame’ theory explains how Doctor Strange used the Time Stone in ‘Infinity War’
- Leaked Galaxy S10+ press renders showcase Samsung’s final design
- New ‘Captain Marvel’ footage gives a big nod to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ post-credits scene