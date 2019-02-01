The ridiculously popular Instant Pot DUO60 hasn’t been this cheap since Black Friday

Amazon ran a killer one-day Instant Pot sale on Thursday, but don’t worry if you missed it. Why? Because another even more popular model is available at a discount on Friday. The Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is the best-selling cooker Instant Pot makes by a massive margin, and it’s worth every penny at its full retail price of $100. Snag one today on Amazon though, and you’ll only pay $79.95. (Or, if you’re looking for an even more advanced Instant Pot, the DUO Plus 60 is available with a slight discount today as well.)

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker,…: $79.95

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Duo, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.Product Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.84 x 13.31 inches

UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors.Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker,…: $79.95

BGR Top Deals:

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com