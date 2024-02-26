Ridiculously wild kitchen in this Indiana home for sale is turning heads. See why

Ever accidentally spill a full bottle of Pepto Bismol all over a white tile floor and just stand there, looking at it in exasperation?

Well, the interior of a house for sale in Beech Grove, Indiana, is sort of like that, only instead of a bismuth subsalicylate, it’s bubblegum pink paint. And instead of a white tile floor, it’s nearly 1,673-square-feet of an entire house.

One that’s listed for $245,000.

“Welcome to a one-of-a-kind home full of DELECTABLE DESIGN! This five bedroom, 1.5 bath, tri-level is loaded with personality and updates!” the listing on Realtor.com says.

The inside of the home is like no other — at least outside of Barbie Land. Outside, the residence comes off as a normal, average home. But inside, personality overflows in a wide array of different, bright colors, including turquoise, orange sherbet, deep and hot pinks, and even lemon.

Especially when it comes to the kitchen, which looks like it was remodeled by Sanrio characters during a sugar rush.

“The kitchen is a sweet treat including newer custom cabinets, tons of counter space, tile floors, custom chandeliers, and a breakfast nook that’s perfect for enjoying coffee or cupcakes!” the listing describes.

Other features include:

Metal ceilings

Walk-in closet

Expansive backyard

Covered patio

Detached garage

“This maximalist home is and full of dopamine decor!” the listing expresses.

The residence was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and X (formerly Twitter) account that highlights original and creative houses on the market. People had mixed feelings about the interior — either they were head over heels in love with it, or, well, they weren’t.

“This is called, someone did what made them happy!” one person wrote on Facebook.

“Surprisingly, I love the bathroom, vanity, and kitchen!” another expressive.

“I love pink. It’s my favorite color. That being said, I never decorate in pink.” someone noted.

“The kitchen makes a lot more since when you see the doughnut sprinkles wall. I still hate it lol! But I do love that the colors are happy and I know someone loved that kitchen,” one person said.

“Every room just made me feel itchy,” someone posted on X.

“You know what, it’s not my style but I understand,” another said.

The house is currently listed as “pending.”

Beech Grove is about five miles southeast of Indianapolis.

