Ridin' dirty: Thousands of off-roaders come out for Canadian River Sand Dregs event

Over a thousand people from across the Texas Panhandle and beyond came out for off-roading at the annual Sand Dreg event at the Canadian River this past weekend.

For over half a century, off-road enthusiasts have shown up to test various vehicles that range all-terrain, dirt bikes, dune buggies, and trucks. The gathering started with a small group of local riders just having fun in the sand.

A dirt bike kicks up sand at the annual Sand Dregs event Saturday at the Canadian River north of Amarillo.

A jeep races through the water at the annual Sand Dregs event Saturday at the Canadian River north of Amarillo.

A truck rolls through at the annual Sand Dregs event Saturday at the Canadian River north of Amarillo.

An off-roader turns around at the annual Sand Dregs event Saturday at the Canadian River north of Amarillo.

An off-roader rides into the sun at the annual Sand Dregs event Saturday at the Canadian River north of Amarillo.

An offrider enjoys the dirt at the annual Sand Dregs event Saturday at the Canadian River north of Amarillo.

Members of the Potter County Sheriff keeps the calm at the annual Sand Dregs event Saturday at the Canadian River north of Amarillo.

A truck is towed at the annual Sand Dregs event Saturday at the Canadian River north of Amarillo.

