Riding In A 700-Horsepower Trans Am With Roger Bolliger Behind The Wheel

Roger Bolliger got his start in racing in 1991. Since then he has honed his driving skills behind the wheel of a car that can only be described as epic.

This story really begins all the way back in 1970 with a racing legend by the name of Jerry Titus. Known as “Mr. Trans Am,” Titus was famous for his accolades behind the wheel of a 1968 Firebird, however, shortly before his tragic death after his car careened into a bridge abutment, he had built a 1970 Trans Am. With a custom made wide body and visible side pipes, that Trans Am wore a White and Blue finish with the number-8 livery. This incredible car obviously made such an impression, that Bolliger styled his 1970 Trans Am in the same fashion.

Starting with a real 1971 455 H.O. Trans Am that was purchased in Switzerland, the car was transformed into a visual clone of the Titus car. Although there is one major difference between the two cars, power. Built by Butler Performance in Leoma, Tennessee, the car’s power comes from an all-aluminum Pontiac engine pumping out an impressive 700-horsepower and 670-ft-lbs of torque. Moving that power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.10:1 gears is a Jerico GF4/4 transmission and traction comes from 13-inch wide front tires and 14-inch rears.

Bollinger has driven the car competitively in many races including Hillclimb Reitnau, Histo Cup Austria, and One Lap of America. This particular video was taken at the Hockenheimring in Germany and is absolutely fascinating. Early on in the video, it appears that Bollinger has a bit of trouble getting started and then struggles with equipment issues but by the second race he clearly has all the kinks worked out and it is clear that the car has little competition on the track.

