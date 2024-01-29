Riding solo in I-75's HOV lanes in Oakland County? Police are ticketing now.

These strips of flawless concrete on Interstate 75 in Oakland County are Michigan’s first lanes meant for carpoolers. As of this week, those who flout the rules for carpools could get the first tickets.

Until now, cops haven’t enforced the rules, which reserve the lanes during rush hours for HOVs, or high-occupancy vehicles. Overhead signs went up last fall, designating the far-left lanes as HOV territory, in both directions from just north of 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights to South Boulevard in Auburn Hills.

Early morning commuters utilize the new HOV lanes on 75 southbound through Oakland County on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

But police have been ignoring scofflaws driving solo and zipping down the lanes − until now, when top state officials at both the State Police and Department of Transportation signed an administrative order. That unleashed the cops.

When ticketing starts

As of Jan. 29, police will enforce the HOV rules on I-75 in Oakland County.

What are the rules

The rush-hour rules in the HOV lanes reserve them on weekdays, 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., for drivers with at least one living, breathing passenger. That can’t be a life-size blow-up doll.

Exception

Single riders on motorcycles are allowed at any time.

Around noon on Monday, a State Police message on X (formerly Twitter) announced that “The Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation have completed the administrative process to conduct enforcement along the High Occupancy Lanes (HOV) on I-75.

”That means that state troopers can begin enforcement immediately," spokesman Lt. Mike Shaw said in a text to the Free Press. Same for Troy police, who keep a close eye on I-75 in their city, pulling over drunk drivers at all hours of day and night. Until now, Troy officers have given 16 warnings as of Jan. 18, Troy police Sgt. Ben Hancock said.

Now, they’re ready to write tickets at $135 each, plus two points that say on a driver’s record for two years, Hancock said. (Those who accrue six or more points in three years can be denied vehicle insurance.) The tab for commercial vehicles that violate the HOV rules is $195 plus two points.

More: Michigan’s 1st HOV lanes meant for I-75 carpoolers — but single drivers often ignore signs

A reporter’s view of the lanes’ users, over two days of rush-hour driving last fall, found that numerous drivers were flouting the rules. The scofflaws subscribed to society’s push for diversity: There were men and women, young and old, wild hair and no hair. State Rep. Sharon McDonell of Troy, who sponsored the bill to designate the lanes for HOV use, admitted last fall that she’d seen plenty of violators during her driving on I-75. McDonell said she hopes that enforcement turns into encouragement to commute with others.

Learning about HOV lanes in other states turned MacDonell into a believer, she said: “If you carpool, you save on gasoline, you save stress from not driving yourself all the time, and you save wear and tear on your car. Plus, you’re driving in a less congested lane, so you get to work faster.”

All of that is aside from benefits to society, including less pollution and fewer vehicles wearing out Michigan’s roads, she said.

Still, numerous metro Detroiters, imbued with a century-long culture of driving alone, and addicted to personal tastes in music or podcasts, just might play passive-aggressive on carpooling. They just might keep tempting fate by rushing solo into the new lanes. As of this week, they could get a ticket.

Contact Bill Laytner: blaitner@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: I-75 HOV lanes in Oakland County: Rule violators can be ticketed